FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $125.08 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

