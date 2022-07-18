Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 693,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

