Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.