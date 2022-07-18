Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $240.69 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.39.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

