GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

