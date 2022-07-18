GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $64,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

