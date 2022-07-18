GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $102.44 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

