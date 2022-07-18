Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

