Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

