Greenleaf Trust Purchases 572 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

