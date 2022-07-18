HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in HEICO by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

HEICO Trading Up 1.4 %

HEI opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.