Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

