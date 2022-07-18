H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

