Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $204.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

