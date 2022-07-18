Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
TSE D.UN opened at C$18.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
