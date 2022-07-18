Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE D.UN opened at C$18.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

