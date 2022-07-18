Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $291.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.