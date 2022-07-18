Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,862,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,312,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

