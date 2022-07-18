iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.