iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $64.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.