iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

