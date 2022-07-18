iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

