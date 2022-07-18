iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $226.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

