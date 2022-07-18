iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

