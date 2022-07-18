Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.