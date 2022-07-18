JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

JD.com stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

