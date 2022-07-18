Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

