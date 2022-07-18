Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

