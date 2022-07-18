Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

