Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,693.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

