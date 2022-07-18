JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 70,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

