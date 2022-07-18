Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.52 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

