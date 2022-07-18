Keel Point LLC Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

