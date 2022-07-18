Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 110,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

