Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

