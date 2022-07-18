Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 35,462 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $88.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.