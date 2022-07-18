Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

