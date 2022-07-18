Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 387,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563.

SNAP opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

