Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Baidu by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.20. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

