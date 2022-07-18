Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,594 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $28.77 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

