Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.