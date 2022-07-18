Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mosaic Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

