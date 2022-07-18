Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Price Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

