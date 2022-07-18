Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam increased its position in Ciena by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ciena by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ciena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.