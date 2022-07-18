Key Financial Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $353,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

