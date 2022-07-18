Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

