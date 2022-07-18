KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

KKR stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

