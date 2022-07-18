L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

