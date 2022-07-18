Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $393,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $9,239,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

