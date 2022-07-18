Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $158,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

