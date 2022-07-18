Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
